Cairo: A number of Egyptian entertainers have said they tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a recent local film festival.
Local media reported that they had become ill with the virus after attending the fouth edition of the Gouna Film Festival held late last month in the Red Sea resort of the same name.
Film actress Basma said she has placed herself in domestic quarantine after her infection with the virus was confirmed, and alerted people who have recently come in touch with her to do testing.
Zeinab Ghareeb, another Egyptian actress, has also said she tested positive for the virus.
Costume designer Reem Al Adl wrote on her Facebook page that she did not display symptoms for COVID-19, but tested positive.
Celebrated Egyptian Rapper Wegz, meanwhile, said in an Instagram post that he had contracted the virus while in Gouna.
The latest infections come days after well-known Egyptian actress Nashwa Moustafa announced that she had tested positive for the virus.
It is not clear yet if the actress-cum-TV host had attended the Gouna festival.