Dubai: A young Egyptian died of heart attack immediately after hearing the judge pronouncing death penalty for him for killing the father of his fiancée, local media reported.
The man was convicted of premeditated murder along with his fiancée and her mother. He suffered a heart attack in the court when he heard the death penalty pronounced by the judge who referred his papers to the Mufti for approving his execution.
The court issued its ruling after the man was found guilty of murdering his father-in-law after his fiancée told him that her father used to sexually harass her. The body of the victim was found dumped on the side of an empty street.