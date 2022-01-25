Cairo: A young Egyptian had been caught while illegally sitting for an examination on behalf of a famous professional in Egypt’s national football team, semi-official newspaper Al Ahram reported online.
Police in the city of Giza, south of Cairo, arrested the suspect after he had been exposed taking the mid-term exam at a higher education institute on behalf of Mostafa Mohammed, who plays for the Pharaohs, the report said.
The fake examinee was caught inside an examination board after he looked confused when an invigilator asked him to show his identity card, the paper said.
On checking its records, the institute’s authorities found out that the man’s name was not on its list of examinees.
The answer sheet found in his possession carried the name of the well-known footballer who is a student at the insitute.
The suspect claimed he is a friend of the 24-year-old player now in Cameroon as part of the Egyptian squad competing in the African Cup of Nations, the report said.
The suspect said he holds a university degree in arts and admitted to having sat for the exam instead of the footballer.
"I wanted to help my friend and save his future because he is representing Egypt in the championship, "private newspaper Al Masry Al Youm quoted him as saying.
He was referred to prosecution for an inquiry.
There was no immediate comment from Mohammed, who plays as a forward for the Turkish club Galatasaray.
The Pharaohs will face Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday in a knockout round of Africa Cup, the continent's football showpiece.