Dubai: An Egyptian imam at a mosque in Alexandria was surprised when a woman asked him to pray against her husband while performing taraweeh prayers - in exchange for 100 Egyptian pounds.
Local media reported that a child came to the imam of a mosque in Alexandria during taraweeh, and gave him a piece of paper from his mother, who had asked him to hand it over to the imam.
When he the folded paper, the imam found a sum of 100 pounds, along with a message from the woman that read: “Pray against my husband, I heard your voice in prayer. Your voice is sweet and submissive, and it looks like that Allah Almighty will hear your prayers. My husband has married another woman. Please pray against him from the bottom of your heart. I am sending you 100 pounds and the more you pray against him, the more money you will get,”.
The imam said he has never expected this message, adding that he took a photo of it and posted it on his personal Facebook page to express his dissatisfaction with the lady’s behaviour. The photo has since gone viral on social media.