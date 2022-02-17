Dubai: An Egyptian woman has stabbed her husband to death four months into their marriage following a heated brawl and exchange of insults in their house in Al Amraniya neighbourhood in Giza, local media said.
The 40-year-old Ahmed was stabbed three times in the heart by his 35-year-old wife, Warda, also his cousin, following a marital dispute.
Accdording to reports, after hurling insults Warda rushed to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the chest and on his neck. She later called ambulance, but it was too late.
During investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime but claimed she did not intend to kill him. She was arrested and referred to public prosecution for legal action.