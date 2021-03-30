Dubai: An Egyptian woman who thought a taxi driver was overcharging her allegedly stabbed him several times in the chest before running away, local media reported on Tuesday.
Shortly after being stabbed and before arriving in hospital, the driver succumbed to his injuries.
According to initial police investigations, the driver and the woman got into an argument over taxi fare. One thing led to another and the woman pulled out a sharp object, stabbed the taxi driver multiple times in the chest and ran away.
Immediately after receiving a report about the crime, police patrols were dispatched to the scene, heard the testimonies of eyewitnesses, and checked surveillance cameras installed in the scene to identify the perpetrator of the crime.
The police managed to identify the suspect and launched a manhunt to capture her. She was arrested soon after.
Upon being interrogated, she admitted to committing the crime and will be referred to public prosecution for legal actions.