Dubai: An Egyptian woman has allegedly killed her ex-husband during intercourse while having an illegitimate affairs with him after their divorce. She said she was against his decision to marry another woman, although they had already divorced.
According to media report, the couple got divorced over financial issues a while ago. Following the divorce, the woman remarried another man, yet she kept having sex with her ex-husband.
The woman said she decided to kill her ex-husband after he told her he was planning to marry another woman. “I lured him into the apartment to have sex. While we were in the act, I tied him up and stabbed him multiple times,” she said in her confession.
The crime came to light when neighbours smelled bad odour emanating from the apartment where the 33-year-old man was killed. They called police who broke the door and found the body drenched in blood.
After reviewing the CCTV images, police arrested the victim’s ex-wife and upon being confronted with evidence, she admitted to killing him.
A couple of days ago, a similar crime was reported in Egypt wherein a man killed his 27-year-old wife while having sex with her due to her "growing sexual needs".
The 31-year-old husband strangled his wife to death, sat next to her body for two hours, then shut the door of the apartment, and traveled to his village in Beni Suef Governorate.