Dubai: Egyptian security forces have arrested a wanted woman who escaped from jail terms totalling 364 years for her involvement in 160 criminal cases.
The fugitive was arrested after several years on the run as she was found guilty after being involved in several financial crimes. The wanted woman, who owns a pharmaceutical company based in Cairo, was arrested in the Fifth Settlement, a neighbourhood of the New Cairo.
The woman was referred to judicial authorities for legal action. The arrest comes as part of the Interior Ministry’s efforts to crack down on fugitives wanted for financial crimes