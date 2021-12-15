Cairo: An Egyptian woman admitted to having stolen around 4 million Egyptian pounds (Dh935,625) from her wealthy husband for fear he will marry a second wife, a local newspaper reported.
The husband, a businessman in the Delta province of Dakahlia, initially reported to police that he had discovered the loss of the money and gold items kept in his house, news portal Al Youm Al Saba said.
Investigations revealed the man’s wife seized the money after a third person had made her believe that her husband was planning to remarry.
Police found the wife had taken advantage of the spouse’s absence from the house and seized the cash and the gold.
She admitted to having handed over the booty to the third person, who had purportedly aided her, to temporarily store it.
The case is being investigated. It is not clear yet if the alleged accomplice has been arrested and the stolen valuables retrieved.