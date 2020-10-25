Cairo: Egyptian police have arrested a 57-year-old woman beggar who owns five buildings and nearly 3 million Egyptian pounds ($191,164) in bank accounts, according to local media.
The woman had feigned a leg amputation and used a wheelchair while begging in several provinces of the country, private newspaper Al Masry Al Youm reported.
Police investigations revealed that she had been seen begging claiming physical paralysis while sitting in the wheelchair. She was later seen walking on foot after finishing her rounds, according to eyewitnesses.
Police also found that the offender, identified by her first name as Nafisa, does not suffer from any illness, and owns five residential buildings in the governorates of Gharbia and Qaliubia and nearly LE3 million in two banks, the report said.
She was referred to public prosecution for questioning.