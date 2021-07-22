Dubai: A 27-year-old Uber driver and his 21-year-old girlfriend were found dead inside a locked car, which was parked in Al Haram Garage in Cairo, local media reported.
The duo is suspected to have suffocated as the car windows were shut. The victims were suspected to have consumed drugs. Initial investigations reveal that the two were in a relationship and traces of drugs were found.
Al Haram police were alerted from the people living in the area who complained of foul smell from the garage in a building under construction. The police, who found the bodies in the car, said there is no sign of the couple having made any efforts to get out of the vehicle as they were under the influence of narcotics.
The forensic report confirmed that there was no criminal intention, and the duo were suffocated to death while having sex after consuming drugs.
The woman’s father collapsed when he was told about his daughter’s death. Investigations indicated that the driver was in a relationship with the girl for two months. He proposed to her, but her family refused him. The families of the two victims had earlier lodged a missing complaint.