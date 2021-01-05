Dubai: Dubai: Egypt has agreed in principle to open their airspace for flights to/from Qatar allowing citizens to travel there directly, Alarabiya reported on Tuesday.
According to media reports Egypt submitted a number of demands to Kuwait in an attempt to end the dispute with Doha.
Saudi Arabia on Monday announced that it will reopen its airspace and land and sea border to Qatar, Kuwait's foreign minister said in televised comments, citing a deal towards resolving a political dispute that led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.
"An agreement has been reached to open airspace and land and sea borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar as of this evening," Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah said on Kuwait TV ahead of a GCC summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.