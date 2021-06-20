Dubai: Cairo’s Criminal Court on Sunday issued jail sentences against two female Tik Tok influencers convicted of human trafficking, local media reported.
Haneen Hossam, 20, was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in jail and a fine of 200,000 pounds, while Mawada El Adham, 22, was handed a six-year jail term and fined 200,000 pounds.
They were convicted for encouraging young women to broadcast indecent videos and share footage on the video-sharing app in exchange for money.
They were arrested last year and later handed out a two year-sentence each for violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family and inciting debauchery.
On January 12, their two-year-sentence was cancelled after they were acquitted of violating family morals. But a week later, the court upheld an appeal, overturning jail sentences on charges of human trafficking.
Hossam was arrested in April 2020 on charges of encouraging young women to share indecent videos on Tik Tok app, while El Adham was arrested in May 2020 after publishing indecent video clips on Instagram.