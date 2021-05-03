After 24 hours of searching, the girl was eventually spotted at a place far from her brother’s residence, with signs of abuse on her body. Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: A 21-year-old mentally disabled girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Cairo, local media reported.

The three suspects were bus drivers and are said to have committed the crime in broad daylight during Ramadan.

The victime, Toqa, is said to be suffering from mental retardation.

According to the family, Toqa’s brother invited her to spend some days with his children, and after she arrived at her brother’s house, she decided to go out with her nephews to play with them.

On the next day, she went out again at around 9am, while her brother and his wife were still sleeping. Three strangers stopped her and lured the girl to an apartment near her brother’s residence.

When Toqa’s brother woke up, he started looking for her and appealed for public help using mosques microphones and social media.

After 24 hours of searching, the girl was eventually spotted at a place far from her brother’s residence, with signs of abuse on her body.

According to a butcher shop owner and eyewitnesses, the girl was kidnapped by three men who locked her up inside an apartment. They forgot to lock the doors when they finished their crime and ran away, which helped the victim leave that place.

Toqa’s brother immediately reported the incident to police who launched investigations and reviewed surveillance cameras installed in the area where the girl was last seen.

They managed to identify and arrest the three suspects, who were all bus drivers. Two of them are married and have children, while the third was married but recently divorced. They were all drug addicts.