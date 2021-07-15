Dubai: Egyptian security authorities arrested the driver of a truck that was carrying 20 donkeys to be sold to meat factories and then meant for distribution to restaurants in Cairo ahead of Eid Al Adha, local media said.
The truck was stopped by a police patrol while it was on its way from Al Fayoum Governorate to Cairo. The driver told police officers that the truck was loaded with sheep to be sacrificed for Eid Al Adha.
A police officer, who insisted on the driver to remove the cover, was surprised to see donkeys instead of sheep.
Investigations with the truck driver revealed that the donkeys would be transported to meat factories in the 6th of October City in Giza Governorate. The driver admitted that the donkey meat was meant to be distributed to restaurants in Cairo during Eid Al Adha.
There have been frequent reports of sale of donkey meat in Egypt, an illegal trade that has thrived in the populous country.
Over the past few years, Egyptian police and health inspectors seized large quantities of donkey meat offered to unsuspecting customers at restaurants across the country. Last year, three shops were closed for offering donkey meat for their customers as red beef. The suspects have apparently taken advantage of increasing prices of meat products in the country.