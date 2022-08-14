Cairo: More than 40 people were killed and another 55 injured when a fire broke out in a church in Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday.
The fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, causing a stampede, Reuters quoted sources as saying.
The cause of the blaze in the church in the working-class neighbourhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.
The fire started at 9am during the Sunday morning service. The church priest is among the dead.
It is feared the death toll could rise as rescue operations are still underway after flames ripped through the church. The Coptic church announced the death toll has now risen to 41. Earlier, it was reported that 35 people were killed.
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi has instructed all relevant bodies to deal with the fire, and ordered providing the necessary healthcare to the injured in Al Muneirah church.
Al Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.
“I am closely following the developments of the tragic accident,’’ Al Sissi wrote on Facebook. “I directed all concerned state agencies and institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately to deal with this accident and its effects.’’
Copts comprise about 10% of Egypt’s primarily Muslim population.
Governor of Giza ordered an urgent aid of 50,000 pounds to each of the deceased’s family and 10,000 pounds to each family of the injured.
It is reported that the congregation had just finished praying when the fire broke out. Egypt’s Public Prosecutor has ordered a team of experts be formed to investigate causes of the church fire.
The governor of Egypt visited the injured people in hospital.