Dubai: An Egyptian man was beaten and thrown out of a minibus after reportedly being caught watching porn inside, local media reported.
The man is said to have been watching porn while he was seated next to a woman, who caught him red-handed.
A video of the suspect being beaten and thrown out of the minibus has gone viral on social media.
The woman is seen beating the man and shouting at him, vowing she will report him to the police.
There was no immediate response or action taken by authorities and it is still unknown whether the woman filed the case against him.