Dubai: In a shocking incident, an Egyptian medical team managed to extract a live fish from a fisherman’s windpipe, local media reported.
The 40-year-old man, who had been fishing in Beni Suef a city located 110km south of Cairo, arrived at the hospital’s emergency department in a life-threatening condition as he was struggling to breathe and had difficulty speaking.
X-ray and CT scan examinations showed the fish stuck in the patient’s windpipe. The medical team performed a gastroscopy procedure to extract the fish and succeeded in saving the man’s life.
The fisherman had caught the fish and held it between his teeth to free his hands while he tried to catch another only for it to slip into his mouth and wedge itself into his throat.
The doctors discovered that the fish was still alive after removing it from the man’s windpipe. The patient, who had acute inflamation, was admitted to the intensive care unit under observation.