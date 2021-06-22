Dubai: An Egyptian imam at a mosque in Hurghada has been arrested after being reportedly accused of raping a child inside the mosque following a Quran class, local media reported.
Hurghada Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of the imam for four days, and instructed the Forensic Medicine Department to investigate the alleged rape.
The incident came to light when the child told his family and friends that the 34-year-old imam had sex with him following a Quran memorisation class inside his room in the mosque.
The child said that the imam took him to his room, closed the doors and raped him at gunpoint
The child’s family immediately reported the case to local police, who arrested the imam.
Following the scandal, the Egyptian Endowments Authority - Red Sea, has issued a decision suspending the imam pending the completion of investigation.