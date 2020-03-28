Egypt has reported 30 deaths due to the Covid-19 from among a total of 536 infections. Image Credit: AP

Also in this package In pictures: Five of the best boxing trilogies in history

Cairo: Egyptian authorities Saturday ordered the closure of beaches nationwide after hundreds of people have reportedly flocked to seaside resorts taking advantage of a holiday given to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Sharawi instructed governors of different provinces to shut down beaches in order to prevent gatherings as part of precautions against the highly infectious disease.

The closure takes effect from Saturday until further notice to safeguard public health, state media reported.

In the past few days, Egyptian media reported that the country's famed beaches of Alexandria, Hurghada and Al Ain Al Sukhana have attracted many people despite restrictions that the government have instituted to curb the virus incidence rates in Egypt.

Last week, the government started enforcing a partial curfew nationwide, the latest in measures that included extended shutdowns of educational institutions, banning large public gatherings and minimising the numbers of employees at workplaces.