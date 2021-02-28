Dubai: An Egyptian bride-to-be threw her fiancé out of the window of a second floor building for objecting her costly demands, local media reported.
Security agencies in Giza, the second-largest city in Egypt, said they received a report of a man suffering from double fractures due to falling from a two-storey building.
The victim accused his fiancée and her family members of assaulting him and throwing him out of a high window.
Costly items
Police investigations revealed that the reason of the dispute was the fiancé’s refusal to agree on a list of costly items his partner asked for before their marriage, something which caused his in-laws to get angry and throw him from the window of their house.
Police said they have arrested the suspects, who admitted to committing the incident. They were put behind bars pending further investigations.