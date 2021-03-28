Dubai: Egyptian rescue teams on Sunday pulled a five-month-old boy out alive after 15 hours under the rubble of the 10-storey building collapsed in Cairo’s district of Gesr El Suez.
According to local media, the infant was found alive after spending 15 hours under the rubble, heralding more people to be found alive as rescue efforts continue.
The 10-storey building, located near Omar Ibn Al Khattab metro station, collapsed at 3am on Saturday, leaving so far 25 dead and 24 others injured.
Egyptian authorities are still investigating the incident to determine the cause of the building collapse.