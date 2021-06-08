Dubai: Five people were killed and 25 others injured as a public transport bus collided with a truck in Al Wadi Al Gadid Governorate in Egypt on Sunday evening, local media reported.
According to Major General Mohammed Tawfiq, director of the Al Wadi Al Gadid Security Department, the horrific accident occurred when the speeding truck collided with the bus carrying passengers on the El Kharga-El Dakhla Road in the New Valley in the south of Egypt Western Desert.
The dead include the bus driver and four passengers, who died instantly.
As manny as 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to transfer the injured to nearby hospitals. Health authorities said the 25 people sustained moderate to severe injuries and are being treated.