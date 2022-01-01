Dubai: A 3-year-old Egyptian boy reportedly died in a house fire on his birthday after saving his mother and brother from certain death.
According to media reports, on the day of his third birthday, he saw fire starting to envelope his mother’s room while she was asleep. He is said to have rushed to his mother and woken her up to save her life, saying, “Mum wake up… you will die … fire is everywhere”.
The terrified mother woke up to see the fire consuming her bed and blanket. She immediately took her younger son out of the house, and left her 3-year-old boy behind, thinking he would escape himself from the fire.
The woman is said to have come back to the burning house to save her old mother but once she got inside, she could not leave the room due to the thick smoke that obscured her sight.
Upon hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to help and called the civil defence, who saved the woman and her mother. However, it was too late for the three-year-old.
The cause of the fire is yet unknown.