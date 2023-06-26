Dubai: A 13-story apartment building in Alexandria collapsed, leaving several people trapped beneath the rubble.
The building, typically used to accommodate holidaymakers during the summer season, suffered a catastrophic collapse, and the exact number of people missing or injured remains unknown.
Rescue teams swiftly mobilised to the site, working tirelessly to clear the debris and locate any survivors. While municipal officials have not yet provided an official count of casualties, an initial police report suggests that the collapse was triggered by a "vertical split" in the structural integrity of the building.
In response to the emergency, nearby hospitals have been alerted to prepare for the potential arrival of victims, ensuring they are ready to provide necessary medical assistance.