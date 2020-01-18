Berlin/Cairo: Eastern Libya ports controlled by commander Khalifa Haftar, who is trying to seize the capital Tripoli, are shutting down oil exports, slashing national crude output by more than half and ramping up tensions ahead of a summit in Germany to discuss the country’s conflict.

The dramatic move came as Germany and the United Nations try to persuade Haftar and his foreign backers at the Berlin summit on Sunday to halt his nine-month campaign to take Tripoli, seat of the internationally recognised government.

Tribesmen in areas controlled by Haftar’s Libya National Army (LNA) faction on Friday stormed the eastern Zueitina oil export port and announced the closure of all terminals under LNA control.

LNA spokesman Ahmad Mismari later told reporters that the “Libyan people” had closed the oil ports. A source in state oil company NOC said the LNA and an eastern oil protection force had ordered the closure of the ports. The oil protection force confirmed exports had been stopped.

Libya’s oil production was an estimated 1.3 million barrels a day before the closures.

The tribesmen allied with Haftar earlier accused the Tripoli government of using oil revenues to pay foreign fighters - a reference to Turkey’s decision to send soldiers and fighters from Syria’s civil war to western Libya to help the Tripoli government fend off the LNA campaign.

BERLIN SUMMIT

The ports closure mark a setback for the Berlin conference on Sunday where Haftar, who backs a parallel government in the east, and the Tripoli prime minister Fayez Al Serraj as well as their foreign backers and Western powers are expected.