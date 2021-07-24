Dubai: An Egyptian dentist allegedly stabbed his wife 11 times in front of their three children in Shawa village in Dakahlia Governorate in the north of the country, local media reported.
On the second day of Eid, a heated argument broke out between dentist Magdy Abdul Hadi and his wife, Dr Yasmine Hassan Suleiman. The suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife 11 times and fled the scene, leaving her lying in a pool of blood.
A state of grief has engulfed villagers who are still shocked by the murder of Dr Yasmine in front of her three children.
Investigations revealed that a dispute erupted between the suspect and his wife. He pulled a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife to death, leaving her bleeding to death on the ground.
The grieved family’s neighbours informed police after hearing their children screaming and weeping over their mother’s body. The police arrived at the crime scene and seized the knife used in stabbing the victim.
The Public Prosecution ordered an autopsy and a hunt was launched by the police to apprehend the fleeing husband.