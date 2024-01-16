OPN GAZA
A woman prepares fresh dough for bread as she sits next to a man and children outside tents by the rubble of a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Image Credit: AFP
Doha: Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday the success of a Qatari mediation in cooperation with France in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas where medication and humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza in exchange of delivering medications needed for Israeli captives in Gaza.

Medications and aid will leave Doha tomorrow to the Egyptian city of Arish in preparation to their transport into the Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

This marks the first agreement between the warring sides since a weeklong cease-fire collapsed in late November.