Cairo: A fire at the main train station in Egypt's capital Cairo has caused deaths and injuries, a security source and local media said on Wednesday.
Photographs on social media showed clouds of black smoke billowing from the building in central Cairo.
At least 28 people were killed Wednesday in the fire that erupted at the Ramsis Station in central Cairo, a transport source said.
The accident took place after a train derailed and hit the platform, causing a fuel tank to explode, according to local reports.
More than 50 others were injured in the blaze, the source at the state-run railway station added.
A witness said there was a blast when a train rammed into a barrier at Ramses station in central Cairo. Witnesses reported seeing charred bodies on the ground.
"I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier," eyewitness Mina Ghaly told Reuters.
"Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded." "I saw at least nine corpses lying on the ground, charred."
Firefighters were trying to put out the blaze.
In February 2018, 10 people were killed when two trains collided in northern Egypt.
Egypt’s worst rail accident was in 2002 when a fire swept across a passenger train, killing about 350 people.
