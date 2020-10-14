Fears growing over new wave of coronavirus in Arab countries

Christians attend a Sunday service in one of the Chaldean churches that reopened after months of closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Baghdad, Iraq October 11, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Arab countries have witnessed a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus infections, spearheaded by Iraq, where authorities recorded 3,921 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 409,358.

Iraq also saw 58 deaths, bringing the total to 9,970.

World Health Organisation figures show infections around the world have reached more than 38 million, with more than one million deaths, most of them in Europe and the Americas.

Five Iraqi medical and health unions are continuing a strike that started on Sunday in all governorates. The strikers threatened to continue escalation if their demands were not met, which included the dismissal of the Minister of Health and the improvement of salaries and allowances.

Iraqi authorities revealed that by the end of this year, they will receive 10 million doses of two vaccines, one British and the other Chinese, for the coronavirus.

Tunisia is witnessing an unprecedented increase in the number of coronavirus infections. About 3,000 cases are being registered per day, prompting the authorities to take preventive measures, including quarantine and curfews.

The Corona Confrontation Committee in Tunisia has issued a protocol for funeral services for the deceased due to infection with the coronavirus, balancing allowing relatives to attend with preventing the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Jordan recorded 18 deaths and 2,047 cases, its highest daily toll since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The total number of infections recorded in the Hashemite Kingdom has so far reached 28,127.

The Jordanian government announced it would continue to impose a comprehensive curfew in all governorates for Friday and Saturday.

A Jordanian government spokesman denied the authorities’ intention to impose a nationwide curfew for 30 days, stressing that the government had not considered this option.

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Health recorded 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,087. Some 474 new infections were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total to 340,089.

Egypt recorded 132 new cases, in addition to 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 104,648, with 6,062 deaths as of Monday.

The Egyptian Minister of Health ruled out a return to full or partial lockdown, and said 56 per cent of deaths were among people suffering from chronic diseases.

She said that the country is ready for any second wave.

In Kuwait, the Ministry of Health recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 672, with 844 new infections were registered, bringing the total to 112,737.

In the UAE, the authorities recorded two new deaths, bringing the total to 448, with 1,315 new infections registered, the highest daily tally since the outbreak of the pandemic. The total number of infections in the UAE is 108,608.

In Libya, the National Centre for Disease Control announced 12 deaths, bringing the total to 656, with 1,164 new infections, bringing the total to 44,985.