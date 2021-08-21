Cairo: Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz has ordered offering urgent medical aid to Tunisia as the North African country struggles to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.
In recent weeks, Tunisia has experienced a surge in coronavirus infections, prompting the country to tighten measures to contain the contagious disease and speed up nationwide vaccinations.
The new Saudi aid to Tunisia will include 3,000 oxygen cylinders, five generators to hospitals and providing containers to transport 200 tons of liquid oxygen, said an official at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), the country's humanitarian arm.
“The centre has started providing and transporting the first batch of this assistance,” added KSRelief Supervisor-General and royal advisor Dr Abdullah Al Rabiah, according to Okaz newspaper.
Last month, Saudi Arabia offered medical aid to Tunisia, including 1 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19.
King Salman on Friday pledged support for Tunisia in a phone call with President Qais Saied.
The Saudi leader stressed that the kingdom stands by Tunisia during the latter’s “tough health circumstances”. He said he has directed Saudi competent agencies to swiftly offer additional medical support to Tunisia.
Tunisia, a country of around 11.5 million people, so far has recorded a total of 635,455 coronavirus cases and 22,394 related deaths.