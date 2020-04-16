Palestinians pray in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Image Credit: AFP

Jerusalem: Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islam's third-holiest site said on Thursday.

The decision extends a ban on Islamic prayers at the holy compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary that has been in effect since March 23.