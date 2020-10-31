Dubai: The Jordanian Medical Association has mourned nine of its members and four doctors have passed away within the past 24 hours, after being infected with COVID-19.
The Association added that Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, Minister of Health Nathir Obeidat and Minister of State for Media Affairs, Ali Al Ayed, mourned the late medical cadres.
Jordanians took to social media Saturday, to mourn the doctors who have died from COVID-19, describing them as the real knights and heroes of the front line.
The medical sector is facing a significant shortage in the number of cadres and specialists, which increases pressure on doctors and doubles the risk which they are exposed to in light of the coronavirus crisis, health officials said.
Al Khasawneh wrote on his Twitter account Friday, “We are all sad and in pain over the death of a constellation of heroes from the first line of defense.”
Obeidat wrote on his Twitter account, “Due to this pandemic, we have lost lives dear to all of us in this dear country, and the pain of losing a group of health personnel that stand in defense of the health of patients in these difficult circumstances increases our pain.”