Abu Dhabi: Dr. Abla Al Kahlawi, a famous Egyptian Islamic preacher, died Sunday at the age of 72, after battling COVID-19, her family said.
The daughter of Mohamed Al Kahlawi, one of the best known modern Muslim nasheed artists, Al Kahlawi was born on December 15, 1948.
She was an Egyptian Islamic preacher, and a professor of jurisprudence at the College of Islamic and Arabic Studies for girls at Al Azhar University.
Al Kahlawi joined the Faculty of Islamic Studies at Al-Azhar University, in implementation of her father’s wishes, and specialised in Islamic law, where she obtained a master’s degree in 1974 in comparative jurisprudence, then a doctorate in 1978 in the same specialty, and moved to more than one position in university teaching.
Al Kahlawi went to the Holy Kaaba to teach daily lessons after the Maghrib prayer for women. These lessons lasted from 1987 until 1989, during which Muslim womens were received from all over the world.
Al Kahlawi established a charitable association in Mokattam neighborhood to take care of orphanned children, cancer patients and elderly Alzheimer’s patients under the name “Good Women Society”, in addition to the “Good Remains” charity complex in Mokattam.