Abu Dhabi: Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq Al Mahdi has died in a hospital in the UAE after being infected with coronavirus, Asharq Al Awsat reported on Thursday.
Sudanese media confirmed the deterioration of Al Mahdi’s health in recent hours, after suffering severe pneumonia, as a result of complications from the virus.
Al Mahdi, 84, was transferred to receive treatment in the UAE for complications from infection with the COVID-19.
Al Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that bought former president Omar Al Bashir to power.