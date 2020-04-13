Soylu had offered to quit over handling of COVID-19 lockdown

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Image Credit: Reuters

Istanbul: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday refused the resignation of his interior minister over his handling of an abrupt nationwide lockdown that led to panic buying.

Suleyman Soylu’s resignation had not been accepted, said a statement from Erdogan. “He is going to continue to carry out his functions,” he added.