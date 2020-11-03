Dubai: Jordan on Monday reported 5,877 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily spike in the country since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
This brings the Kingdom’s total cases to 81,743.
Most of the new infections were recorded in the capital Amman with 3,361 cases, according to a statement by the Jordanian Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus climbed to 913 as 47 more fatalities were reported on Monday.
Amid the surge in the infections, the Jordanian Health Ministry urged citizens to abide by health measures, wear face masks and gloves, and avoid gatherings of more than 20 people.