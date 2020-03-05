Four cases have been detected staying at a hotel in Beit Jala near Bethlehem

A view shows the dome of the Assyrian church facing a mosque minaret at Manger Square where the Church of the Nativity is located, in Bethlehem Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The Palestinian Ministry of Health, and after suspecting cases of coronavirus at a hotel in the biblical city of Bethlehem, has called on Thursday state of medical emergency in the city and surrounding towns and villages.

According to Palestinian News and Info Agency (WAFA) "as a result of suspecting cases of the deadly disease in Bethlehem, it calls for cancelling all activities and events in the city, including sports, closing all educational institutions, as well as mosques and churches for 14 days."

It also called for cancelling all hotel reservations for tourists coming to Palestine.

The ministry said that Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, hosts four suspected cases and will be quarantined.

Also Palestinian media have reported that the Christian churches of Palestine have decided to close the Church of Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus Christ for two weeks.

Also the annual Bethlehem marathon that was planned for later this month was cancelled

Meanwhile al travelers coming back from Germany, Spain, Switzerland and Austria are ordered to go into a 14 day quarantine effective immediately.

According to Israeli goverment 15 Israelis, most coming from Italy, have so far tested positive for coronavirus, and thousands have been placed in isolation.

Quarantined facility