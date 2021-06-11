Cairo: An Egyptian bride and her groom died after a car carrying them to their wedding party veered off and flipped over into a roadside canal north of Cairo, local media reported Friday.
The bride’s sister, who was inside the same car, also died in the accident that occurred in the Delta governorate of Sharqia Thursday night.
Rescuers later retrieved the bodies of the bride and her sister while they continue to search for the groom’s body, according to a report.
Police investigations revealed that the accident happened during a wedding procession of the couple. The cause of the mishap is not clear yet.
Wedding processions in Egypt are traditionally marked by a convoy of honking and colourfully decorated cars, carrying relatives of the bride and groom to the nuptial party.