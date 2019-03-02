The 19-year-old and her two-week-old son had been living in Al Hol camp in north-east Syria. However, Tasnime Akunjee, her UK lawyer, said fears that other extremists’ wives in the camp might harm her had prompted her move. “There was clearly something that warranted concern. We understand she and her child had been threatened by others,” Akunjee told The Daily Telegraph. “In terms of how effective this move might be in terms of her safety, well, we just don’t know.”