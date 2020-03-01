Gathering may be held in Algeria before mid-year, Arab League head says

A general view shows a delegate-level meeting of the Arab League. Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: An annual Arab summit, which was scheduled for late March, has been postponed due to fears of the new coronavirus, the Arab League head Ahmad Abu Al Geit has said.

“There is a global situation that requires thinking in postponing the holding of this summit for one or two months,” he said in the Algerian capital late Saturday.

“I hope the summit will be held before the end of the middle of the current year,” he added at a press conference, according to Algeria’s official news agency. “I hope by then the pressing circumstances will be over,” he said.

The new date of the gathering will be set by the host country, Algeria, in coordination with the Arab League, according to the top diplomat.

Abu Al Geit made the remarks after talks with Algerian President Abdul Madjid Tebboune.