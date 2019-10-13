Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed to resolve differences in yet another round of talks

Cairo - Egypt’s president says he will meet with the Ethiopian prime minister in efforts to restart critical talks over Ethiopia’s soon-to-be-finished Blue Nile dam, which Cairo claims threatens its water supply.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in televised remarks Sunday the meeting with Abiy Ahmad will take place in Russia.

Al Sissi didn’t disclose the time of the meeting, but he will co-chair a two-day Russia-Africa summit on October 23 in the coastal city of Sochi.

The development comes a week after Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed to resolve their differences in yet another round of meetings.