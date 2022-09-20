UN demands independent probe

A top United Nations official on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country’s morality police.

The United States, which is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, condemned her death and called on the Islamic Republic to end its “systemic persecution’’ of women.

The UN Human Rights Office said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the headscarf, known as hijab. It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely.

“Mahsa Amini’s tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority,’’ said Nada Al Nashif, the acting UN high commissioner for human rights.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meanwhile said Amini “should be alive today.”

“Instead, the United States and the Iranian people mourn her. We call on the Iranian government to end its systemic persecution of women and to allow peaceful protest,” he tweeted.

Iranian police released closed-circuit video footage last week purportedly showing the moment Amini collapsed. But her family says she had no history of heart trouble.

Amjad Amini, her father, told an Iranian news website that witnesses saw her being shoved into a police car.

``I asked for access to (videos) from cameras inside the car as well as courtyard of the police station, but they gave no answer,’’ he said. He also accused the police of not transferring her to the hospital promptly enough, saying she could have been resuscitated.

He said that when he arrived at the hospital he was not allowed to view the body, but managed to get a glimpse of bruising on her foot.

Authorities then pressured him to bury her at night, apparently to reduce the likelihood of protests, but Amini said the family convinced them to let them bury her at 8am instead.

Amini, who was Kurdish, was buried Saturday in her home city of Saqez in western Iran. Protests erupted there after her funeral and police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators on Saturday and Sunday. Several protesters were arrested.