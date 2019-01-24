Customers walk in the shop of an Egyptian craftsman as he weaves a tapestry in his shop in Khayamiya Street, or the Street of Tent-makers, in the old city of the Egyptian capital Cairo on December 18, 2018. Along the sides of the roofed street of Khayamiya, or the Street of Tent-makers, dozens of craftsmen's shops have drawn foreign visitors for years until the 2011 uprising toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak after which business has slowed to a trickle. The centuries-old art of Khayamiya, belived to have emerged during the Fatimid dynasty (10th-12th century AD), goes back to the time of travelling caravans, when huge tent pavilions were used as shields from the desert's searing sun. / AFP / Mohamed el-Shahed Image Credit: AFP

An Egyptian craftsman gestures as he sits while working on a tapestry in his shop in Khayamiya Street, or the Street of Tent-makers, in the old city of the Egyptian capital Cairo on December 18, 2018.

This picture taken on December 18, 2018 shows a view from the entrance of Khayamiya Street, or the Street of Tent-makers, leading up to the 11th century Bab Zuweila, one of the surviving main gates of the old city of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

An Egyptian craftsman gestures as he sits while working on a tapestry in his shop in Khayamiya Street, or the Street of Tent-makers, in the old city of the Egyptian capital Cairo on December 18, 2018.

An Egyptian craftsman sits working on a tapestry in his shop in Khayamiya Street, or the Street of Tent-makers, in the old city of the Egyptian capital Cairo on December 18, 2018.

This picture taken on December 18, 2018 shows tapestries hanging on the wall of a shop in Khayamiya Street, or the Street of Tent-makers, in the old city of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

An Egyptian man looks at wall hangings at his shop in Cairo's Khayamia Street, or the Street of Tent-makers, on December 18, 2018.