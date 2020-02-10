Man threatened to kill himself if forced to leave the train

Cairo: An Egyptian man has been ordered to pay a fine of 500 Egyptian pounds (Dh116) after he had boarded a passenger train along with his donkey in violation of rules, rail authorities have said.

A photo of the animal latched onto a pole aboard the train went viral online, triggering sarcasm.

The state-run rail agency said the donkey's owner had boarded the train that was on a journey from the province of Qena to the city of Luxor in southern Egypt on Saturday and that he threatened to jump to his death from the train after rail officials requested him to leave.

After the train arrived at the Luxor station, he was probed over his illegal conduct and ordered to pay the LE500 fine, according to the rail agency.

"The authority appeals to passengers to observe regulations when they use trains," it added in a statement".