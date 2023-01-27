JERUSALEM: A shooting at a synagogue in east Jerusalem during Shabbat prayers on Friday wounded 10 people, including many with "critical" injuries, police and medics said.
A police statement said there had been "terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem... The shooting terrorist was neutralised at the scene. Large police forces are at the scene."
The United States on Friday strongly condemned the deadly attack and voiced solidarity with Israel ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"This is absolutely horrific," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.
The Magen David Adom emergency response service said medics were treating "10 victims in multiple conditions, including critical."