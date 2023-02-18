Dubai: A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Grand Criminal Court in Jordan for the murder of an Arab woman. The accused killed the woman after her father refused his marriage proposal.
The victim was stabbed eight times in the neck, chest, and back.
The court charged the accused, a restaurant cashier, with murder, ruling that the intent to kill was not premeditated.
The crime occurred in 2021 when the accused proposed to marry the woman, a divorced mother of two, who was also a student and worked at a private college. Her father refused the proposal.
The court found that the accused had chased and assaulted the woman on multiple occasions, including breaking her phone and threatening her with a sharp tool.
On the day of the crime, the accused drove the woman home and stabbed her when the car stopped. She managed to escape, but the accused pursued her and stabbed her multiple times.
Surveillance cameras documented the attack. The victim’s father discovered his daughter’s murder after seeing a crowd gathering outside their home.