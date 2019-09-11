As Indian's space scientist, Dr Sivan has overseen the Chandrayaan-2 mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan as he got emotional after the Vikram lander connection was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

“First of all, I’m an Indian.” With those words, Dr. Kailasavadivoo Sivan, chairperson of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), had endeared himself to his compatriots.

The son of a farmer in the Kanyakumari district of India’s state of Tamil Nadu, Dr Sivan is the top scientist behind India’s epic quest to soft-land a spacecraft on the moon — making it only the fourth nation in the world to do so.

He is a space science scholar, having authored the book Integrated Design for Space Transportation System.

Isro under his leadership has achieved a remarkable success — with the Chandrayaan-2 mission he directs reaching and now orbitting the moon without a hitch. Until the orbiter released the lander and rover, that is.

Now, the Isro team are racing against time to salvage the part of the mission following a "hard landing" of Vikram lander and its attached rover, called Pragyan.

Vikram and Pragyan were released by the orbiter Chandrayaan-2 on Friday night following a nearly 400,000 km journey.

At about 2km above the moon's surface, Isro reported early on Saturday losing communication with the lander during the complex maneouvre, stunning the nation.

There was an air of disappointment.

At the Isro command centre in Bangalore, which was visited by PM Narendra Modi, the PM was then seen consoling Dr Sivan and the stunned nation.

Modi said India was nevertheless "proud" of its scientists and clasped the visibily emotional Sivan in a lengthy hug and affirmed that the mission was "worth it".

On Tuesday, Isro confirmed that the lander has been located on the lunar surface by the on-board cameras of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter which is circling the moon in its intended orbit.

Top scientist

As the top Indian space scientist and the current Isro chairperson, Dr Sivan has overseen the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

It's a post he held since January 16, 2018, when Dr Sivan took charge as the new Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman of the Isro and the Space Commission.

Isro chairman K. Sivan (left) with Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Jitendra Singh at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: PTI

Today, Dr Sivan has become a household name in India and among the world's space enthusiasts.

His popularity is such that he’s got a number of doppelgangers on Twitter.

Amidst the Chandryaan-2 hype, accounts on microblogging site under the name of the Isro chief had been doing rounds in popular usage.

Yet in reality, Dr Sivan doesn’t keep a Twitter account. Isro, in a statement, officially denied the tweets attributed to him.

The pages purported to be the personal accounts of K Sivan. However, ISRO in a statement clarified that the ISRO Chief does not have any personal social media account.

Education

Sivan studied in a Tamil medium Government school in Mela Sarakkalvilai Village and later inVallankumaranvilai in Kanyakumari district. He is the first graduate from his family.

In 1980, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in engineering from Madras Institute of Technology.

Inb 1982, he obtained a Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and started working in ISRO.

In 2006, he earned a doctoral degree in aerospace engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

He is also a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the Aeronautical Society of India and the Systems Society of India.

What Dr Sivan did for Isro

Sivan worked on the design and development of launch vehicles for Isro, which he joined in 1982 to participate on the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Project.

He rose from the ranks.

On July 2, 2014, he was appointed director of Isro's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

On June 1, 2015, he became the Director of VSSC.

On January 2018, Sivan was appointed Isro chairman and assumed office on January 15, 2018.

Under his chairmanship, Isro launched Chandrayaan-2, India's second mission to the moon on July 22, 2019.

Where is the Vikram lander?

On Sunday, Dr Sivan announced that his team had spotted the location of Vikram on the Lunar surface. The lander Vikram has a rover, named 'Pragyan' tucked inside it.

Isro ground-stations lost communication with the lander during its final descent, at about 2.1 kms above the lunar surface, minutes before the planned soft-landing in the early hours of Saturday.

Dr Sivan said that Chandrayaan 2's orbiter clicked a thermal image of the lander, and Isro is trying to establish communication with it. The Isro chief stated that Vikram's landing must have been a “hard landing”.

Twitter doppelganger

From its official Twitter handle, Isro made it clear that K Sivan did not actually have any social media accounts and those were all fan pages made by netizens.

This implied that any Isro-related update on those accounts did not particularly mean that it was authorised by Dr Sivan.

Isro: Early years

The Indian National Committee for Space Research (Incospar) was found in 1962 with Vikram Sarabhai as its chairperson.

In its modern form, Isro was created by Sarabhai in 1969. Since then, there have been eight chairmen of the Isro, with Prof. Satish Dhawan serving the longest term of 12 years.

Personal details

Name: Dr Kailasavadivoo Sivan

Born: April 14, 1957 (age 62 years), in Tamil Nadu, India

Spouse: Malathi Sivan

Education: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay(2006), MORE

Books: Integrated Design for Space Transportation System

Children: Siddharth, Sushanth

