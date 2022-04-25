Over the past few turbulent years, many have turned to wealth management firms in order to bolster their finances and secure their future. One of these many firms is Huriya Private, a multi-family office that offers its bespoke services to some of the wealthiest families and individuals throughout the GCC. With 20 years of experience in the UAE, Huriya Private is the number one option and a name that can be trusted.
Headquartered in Dubai, Huriya Private has been providing bespoke strategic management support to international clients since 1996, focusing on private equity, immigration, multi-family offices, and corporate structuring. In essence, Huriya Private provides exclusive advisory services to a select number of families and private entities. In addition to decades of professional financial services experience, the firm has cultivated an international network of contacts, resulting in a deep understanding of the needs of modern high-net-worth clients and families.
As the world becomes increasingly complex, the firm provides an array of services that focus on assisting clients in protecting, maintaining, and enhancing their private wealth. The overarching goal of Huriya Private is to provide its clients with the freedom of movement – to travel visa-free to a range of locations and, ultimately, to access and repatriate their wealth, in the most commercial, tax-efficient, and cost-effective manner possible.
Simply put, Huriya Private is the one-stop shop for high-net-worth clients who are looking for safety and security for their wealth and families through second citizenship, corporate structuring, and wealth management.
For over three decades the company has been serving such clients, offering them a wholly transparent and streamlined service. Huriya Private prides itself on its client-centricity, developing a company and, subsequently, services that get to the heart of what the client needs. Much of this approach stems from the company’s devoted team. The team is equipped to provide a plethora of bespoke services that have been tailored to the client’s needs in the most effective manner. After all, providing a service experience that meets and exceeds its clients’ expectations is the top priority at Huriya Private.