Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi welcome Bahraini King Hamad Bin Eisa at Cairo airport on Thursday. Image Credit: Egyptian presidency

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi and Bahraini King Hamad Bin Eisa Thursday night hailed a peace accord signed earlier this week by the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC), an Egyptian presidential official said.

“The agreement is a pivotal step on the course of solving the Yemeni crisis,”presidential spokesman Bassam Radi added following a meeting between the two leaders in Cairo. Al Sissi and King Hamad praised Saudi efforts that brokered the pact and UAE support for it.

The Yemen deal was signed in Riyadh on Tuesday, ending a months-long conflict between the government and the STC.

Both leaders “agreed on backing efforts to reach political solutions to different crises from which the region is suffering,” Radi added in a statement.

Al Sissi and the Bahraini monarch also reviewed anti-terrorism efforts and facing foreign meddling in the region’s affairs.

“Talks between the two sides covered the latest regional developments. In this connection, President Al Sissi emphasised Egypt’s established stance towards security of the Arab Gulf as being an indivisible part of Egypt’s national security,” Radi said.

Discussion also dealt with furthering cooperation between Egypt and Bahrain in all fields, he added.